Wiggins will start Friday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a late scratch due to wrist soreness, so the Thunder will exercise caution on the second leg of this back-to-back set. In 10 starts this season, Wiggins holds averages of 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers.