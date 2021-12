Wiggins will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Wiggins hasn't seen NBA action since Dec. 1 while playing in the G League, but he's back with the Thunder and will start in place of Luguentz Dort (ankle). Wiggins has averaged 2.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.4 minutes across his 14 NBA appearances,