Wiggins will start at shooting gaurd in Friday's game versus the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
The Thunder will opt to shake things up in their backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) sidelined by replacing Cason Wallace with Wiggins. It will be the 25-year-old's first start this season.
