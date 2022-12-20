Wiggins is starting Monday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 23-year-old will officially make his sixth start of the season for the Thunder. Throughout his first five starts this year, Wiggins is averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per game. Isaiah Joe will return to his normal bench role with Wiggins starting Monday.