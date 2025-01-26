Wiggins will start in Sunday's game against Portland, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Luguentz Dort (knee) on the shelf Sunday, Wiggins will receive the starting nod. The 26-year-old has already started in 12 outings this season, during which he has averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.7 minutes per contest.