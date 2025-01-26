Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wiggins will start in Sunday's game against Portland, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

With Luguentz Dort (knee) on the shelf Sunday, Wiggins will receive the starting nod. The 26-year-old has already started in 12 outings this season, during which he has averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.7 minutes per contest.

More News