Wiggins will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

With Luguentz Dort (hamstring) out, Wiggins will move back into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 3. The second-year wing has scored in double figures in five of his seven starts this season, posting 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists during those contests. The Thunder have also won all seven of Wiggins' starts this season.