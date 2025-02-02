Wiggins is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Kings on Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wiggins came off the bench during the Thunder's 116-109 loss to the Warriors on Wednesday, but he'll return to the starting lineup Saturday due to the absence of Jalen Williams (wrist). Wiggins averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 23.4 minutes per game in January.