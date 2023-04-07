Wiggins supplied 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-98 victory over Utah.
Wiggins tied his season high with three steals and scored in double figures for a fifth consecutive contest. During that stretch, the second-year wing has averaged 14.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.4 minutes per game.
