Wiggins amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Wiggins turned in a dominating performance beyond the arc during the Game 5 win, drilling all four of his shot attempts from long range. Although the Maryland product disappeared in the third quarter, he converted a key three-pointer early in the final stanza before giving way to Luguentz Dort for the remainder of the game. His point total marked his third-highest scoring result in this year's playoffs.