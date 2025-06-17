Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Surprises with 14 points in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Wiggins turned in a dominating performance beyond the arc during the Game 5 win, drilling all four of his shot attempts from long range. Although the Maryland product disappeared in the third quarter, he converted a key three-pointer early in the final stanza before giving way to Luguentz Dort for the remainder of the game. His point total marked his third-highest scoring result in this year's playoffs.
