Wiggins (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Wiggins will shed his questionable tag due to a right hip impingement and return from a two-game absence. Over 10 January appearances (six starts) so far this season, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 10.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.1 minutes per game.