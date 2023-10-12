Wiggins won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Pistons due to rest, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Wiggins will be a healthy scratch for Thursday's exhibition matchup after tallying four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in nine minutes during Monday's preseason opener against the Spurs. Since he isn't dealing with an injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action later in the preseason.