Nader totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over Utah.

Nader continues to play the role of starter for the Thunder, chipping in across multiple categories. Over the past two weeks, Nader is the 131st ranked player in nine-category leagues despite playing just 21 minutes per night. Hs is shooting an unsustainable 57 percent from the field and while the production has been nice, there is not enough upside to warrant a permanent roster spot.