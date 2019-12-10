Thunder's Abdel Nader: Across the board effort Monday
Nader totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 104-90 victory over Utah.
Nader continues to play the role of starter for the Thunder, chipping in across multiple categories. Over the past two weeks, Nader is the 131st ranked player in nine-category leagues despite playing just 21 minutes per night. Hs is shooting an unsustainable 57 percent from the field and while the production has been nice, there is not enough upside to warrant a permanent roster spot.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...