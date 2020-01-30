Play

Nader (ankle) has been made available for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Nader will return from an eight-game absence that stemmed from a sprained left ankle. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old forward had been averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.

More News
Our Latest Stories