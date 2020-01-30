Nader (ankle) has been made available for Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Nader will return from an eight-game absence that stemmed from a sprained left ankle. Prior to the injury, the 26-year-old forward had been averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game, while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.