Thunder's Abdel Nader: Averages 10 minutes
Nader has played 10.3 minutes per game through four contests for Oklahoma City.
Even on a rebuilding Thunder team, the third-year forward is roughly seeing the same amount of playing time compared to his rookie and sophomore seasons. Andre Roberson (knee) is recovering quickly though, meaning Nader could log fewer minutes upon his return.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Starting Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Productive off bench in win•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Plays 25 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Hits double figures in return•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.