Nader is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Heat.
The 26-year-old received the spot start Monday and had 15 points, one rebound and two steals in 26 minutes against Phoenix. Nader will shift back to the bench Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rejoining the starting five.
