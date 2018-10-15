Nader (knee) logged full practices Friday and Sunday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

The report likely clears up any lingering concern about Nader's health heading into Tuesday's season opener against the Warriors after the sore left knee prevented him from playing in the preseason. Because Nader missed out on his opportunity to impress the coaching staff during the exhibition slate, however, it's not expected that he'll be included in the rotation to begin the campaign.