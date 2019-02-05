Thunder's Abdel Nader: Cleared to play
Nader (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Nader was previously listed as questionable due to illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday evening. The former second-round pick hasn't been all that productive from a scoring standpoint of late, averaging just five points in his last six matchups prior to missing Sunday's contest while under the weather.
