Nader will be available for Tuesday's scrimmage against Portland, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Nader passed through the NBA's concussion protocol on Tuesday, so he'll have an opportunity to get one final run before seeding games begin later in the week. Oklahoma City's first game arrives Saturday against Utah.
