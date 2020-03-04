Nader posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Clippers.

Nader provided a little bit of everything except threes while earning more minutes than former starter Terrance Ferguson. Nader isn't a factor in most fantasy formats, but he's having a career year in most statistical categories on a team that lacks a lot of depth along the wing.