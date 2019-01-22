Thunder's Abdel Nader: Delivers 16 points off bench
Nader put up 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes Monday in the Thunder's 127-109 win over the Knicks.
It's the second-best scoring haul of the season for Nader, who has now logged double-digit minutes for the fifth time in six games. Nader should continue to stick in a second-unit role Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, but his playing time could be threatened in the Thunder's subsequent contest Thursday versus the Pelicans. Oklahoma City is expected to reintegrate Alex Abrines back into the rotation for that contest after the swingman missed extended action to tend to a personal matter.
