Thunder's Abdel Nader: Doesn't finish Monday's game
Nader didn't return to Monday's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves after spraining his left ankle.
Before departing in the first half with the injury, Nader recorded two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. Until the Thunder release their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Nader can be viewed as questionable.
