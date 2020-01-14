Play

Nader didn't return to Monday's 117-104 win over the Timberwolves after spraining his left ankle.

Before departing in the first half with the injury, Nader recorded two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in seven minutes. Until the Thunder release their injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Nader can be viewed as questionable.

