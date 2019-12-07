Thunder's Abdel Nader: Drawing first start of season
Nader is starting Friday's game against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Nader will take the place of Terrance Ferguson, who's out Friday due to a hip injury. Nader is averaging 11 points, 1.6 rebounds and an assist over his last five games.
