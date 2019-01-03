Nader tallied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes in the Thunder's 107-100 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Nader's recent move to the bench after a successful one-game turn with the starting five on Dec. 28 hasn't cooled him off, as he's now generated back-to-back 10-point efforts after despite averaging just 13.5 minutes over that pair of contests. Nader's sharp work from distance has helped, as he's drained four of six three-point attempts during that two-game span. The second-year wing had logged precious little time on the floor prior to Christmas Day, but he now seems to have carved out a modest but steady role off the bench and is thus an asset to at least keep an eye on in deeper formats and DFS contests.