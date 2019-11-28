Nader had 23 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 136-119 loss at Portland.

Nader came out of nowhere to score a career-high mark in points and he made the most of his opportunity late in the game, scoring 19 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach for the Thunder. Nader has seen action in six of Oklahoma City's last seven contests after playing just four times in the team's first 10 games of the season, but it remains to be seen if this scoring explosion would translate into meaningful minutes for him going forward.