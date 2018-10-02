Nader (knee) wasn't able to practice Tuesday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Nader sat out of Sunday's scrimmage due to a sore left knee, and his status for Wednesday's preseason game is in doubt after he couldn't practice Tuesday. He'll be worth monitoring leading up to tipoff, although there's a good chance he'll be held out of a meaningless exhibition game if the Thunder have any concerns about his health.