Thunder's Abdel Nader: Game-time call Tuesday
Nader (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Nader failed to play Sunday due to illness, and his status for Oklahoma City's upcoming contest remains uncertain. Expect clarification on his availability as tipoff approaches.
