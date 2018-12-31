Thunder's Abdel Nader: Granted spot start
Nader is starting Sunday against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nader will enter the starting five as Terrance Ferguson battles a stomach bug. Ferguson may play some, although Nader figures to take over the majority of his workload Sunday.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Musters career-high point tally•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Recalled for Thursday's game•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Back practicing again•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Upping activity in practice•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...