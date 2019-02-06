Nader (illness) played 16 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 132-122 win over the Magic, delivering 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals and one assist.

Nader had missed the Thunder's previous game Sunday in Boston while tending to the illness. After gaining clearance to play ahead of the opening tip, Nader stepped back in on the second unit, a role he's held since late December. With respectable marks from both the field (47.8 percent) and distance (37.2 percent) on the season, Nader's place in coach Billy Donovan's rotation looks fairly secure.