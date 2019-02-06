Thunder's Abdel Nader: Hits double figures in return
Nader (illness) played 16 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 132-122 win over the Magic, delivering 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals and one assist.
Nader had missed the Thunder's previous game Sunday in Boston while tending to the illness. After gaining clearance to play ahead of the opening tip, Nader stepped back in on the second unit, a role he's held since late December. With respectable marks from both the field (47.8 percent) and distance (37.2 percent) on the season, Nader's place in coach Billy Donovan's rotation looks fairly secure.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Will not play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Delivers 16 points off bench•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores 15 points in 17 minutes•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Emergence continues during win•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...