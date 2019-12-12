Thunder's Abdel Nader: Hits five triples in loss
Nader compiled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to Sacramento.
Nader connected on a career-high five triples while playing a season-high 33 minutes. The Thunder are banged up on the wings right now and Nader has been able to carve out a meaningful role. There is not a ton of upside with Nader, however, he could have value as a three-point streaming option in the short-term.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Across-the-board effort Monday•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Drawing first start of season•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Explodes for 23 points•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores season-high eight points•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Averages 10 minutes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.