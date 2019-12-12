Nader compiled 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to Sacramento.

Nader connected on a career-high five triples while playing a season-high 33 minutes. The Thunder are banged up on the wings right now and Nader has been able to carve out a meaningful role. There is not a ton of upside with Nader, however, he could have value as a three-point streaming option in the short-term.