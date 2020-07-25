Nader suffered a concussion during Friday's 98-84 scrimmage win over the Celtics, and he's in the league-mandated protocol, Brady Trantham of The Franchise Sports reports.

Prior to the concussion, Nader was having a great game, posting 11 points, two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes. He will not play in Sunday's scrimmage against the 76ers, so look for Nader to possibly take the court again Tuesday against the Blazers, which is OKC's final scrimmage.