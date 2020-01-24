Thunder's Abdel Nader: Listed out for Friday
Nader (ankle) is out for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Nader is slated to miss his sixth straight matchup due to a left ankle sprain. His next chance to return comes Saturday at Minnesota.
