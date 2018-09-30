Thunder's Abdel Nader: Misses scrimmage with sore knee
Nader is dealing with a sore left knee and will sit out Sunday's scrimmage, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Nader, but the Thunder will hold him out of the scrimmage just to be sure. With the preseason schedule opening up Wednesday against Detroit, Nader will have another few days off for rest and recovery before potentially making his preseason debut. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for that contest until another update is provided at some point closer to game day. Nader is unlikely to be relevant in the bulk of fantasy leagues this year.
