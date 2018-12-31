Thunder's Abdel Nader: Moves back to bench
Nader will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Nader will head back to the bench after making a spot start in place of Terrence Ferguson -- who was out due to an illness -- on Sunday. He finished with three points and one rebound in 16 minutes during Sunday's start.
More News
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Granted spot start•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Musters career-high point tally•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Recalled for Thursday's game•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Assigned to G-League•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Back practicing again•
-
Thunder's Abdel Nader: Upping activity in practice•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...