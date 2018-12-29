Nader totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.

With Paul George (quadriceps) sitting for Friday's contest, Nader enjoyed a rare opportunity and made excellent use of it. The 25-year-old's scoring total was a career high, while his 33 minutes represented the second-highest allotment of playing time of his season-plus in the NBA. However, Nader hadn't logged more than 10 minutes in any game prior and has often logged a DNP-CD, so his brief moment in the spotlight isn't expected to extend beyond George's absence.