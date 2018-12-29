Thunder's Abdel Nader: Musters career-high point tally
Nader totaled 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 118-102 win over the Suns on Friday.
With Paul George (quadriceps) sitting for Friday's contest, Nader enjoyed a rare opportunity and made excellent use of it. The 25-year-old's scoring total was a career high, while his 33 minutes represented the second-highest allotment of playing time of his season-plus in the NBA. However, Nader hadn't logged more than 10 minutes in any game prior and has often logged a DNP-CD, so his brief moment in the spotlight isn't expected to extend beyond George's absence.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...