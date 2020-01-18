Thunder's Abdel Nader: Out again Saturday
Nader (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Nader absence will mark his third consecutive game missed due to a sprained left ankle. He will now set his sights on a potential return Monday versus the Rockets.
