Thunder's Abdel Nader: Out Sunday vs. Hawks
Nader (knee) will remain out for Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Nader will be missing a third straight exhibition contest, as he's yet to shake a lingering knee injury. The Thunder only have one game left on the preseason schedule and that comes Tuesday against the Bucks, so it's unclear if Nader will have enough time to be cleared for that contest. Also, with the regular-season opener coming up in just over a week, there seems to be a legitimate chance Nader's injury may not have fully healed by then.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.