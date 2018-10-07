Nader (knee) will remain out for Sunday's preseason game against the Hawks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Nader will be missing a third straight exhibition contest, as he's yet to shake a lingering knee injury. The Thunder only have one game left on the preseason schedule and that comes Tuesday against the Bucks, so it's unclear if Nader will have enough time to be cleared for that contest. Also, with the regular-season opener coming up in just over a week, there seems to be a legitimate chance Nader's injury may not have fully healed by then.