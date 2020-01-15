Thunder's Abdel Nader: Out Wednesday
Nader (ankle) won't play Wednesday against the Raptors.
Nader sprained his right ankle during Monday's game and didn't return. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. In his place, Deonte Burton could see extra time on the court.
