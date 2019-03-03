Nader had two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Spurs.

Nader matched his career high assist total while earning 20-plus minutes for the fourth time through 43 appearances this season. The absence of Paul George (shoulder) undoubtedly played a part in Nader earning a combined 42 minutes across the last two tilts. Still, the 25-year-old wing has carved out a decent role off the bench, though he can still be left on waiver wires in most leagues.