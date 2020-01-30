Thunder's Abdel Nader: Plays garbage time in return
Nader (ankle) played two minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 120-100 win over the Kings, recording a foul and no other statistics during his time on the court.
Available to play after an eight-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, Nader found himself outside of coach Billy Donovan's rotation, even with two other wings in Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Andre Roberson (knee) still away from the team. Instead, Donovan leaned on Hamidou Diallo as the primary backup to Luguentz Dort, who supplied a season-high 23 points while draining five three-pointers. Neither Nader or Ferguson offered much production when healthier earlier this season, so it's possible Dort sticks ahead of both at small forward once the Thunder are back to full strength.
