Nader delivered 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 23 minutes in the Thunder's 99-95 win over the Grizzlies on Sunday.

A successful night from three-point range and a perfect showing from the charity stripe helped prop up Nader's final line significantly, and the continued absence of Paul George (shoulder) ensured extended minutes. Nader has proven capable of production along the lines of what he contributed Sunday on a handful of occasions this season, but with his minutes typically in the teens or single digits when George his healthy, he remains under consideration in only the deepest of formats.