Thunder's Abdel Nader: Questionable to return
Nader is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Nader went to the locker room in the first half with an ankle injury, and it's unclear at this time whether he'll be able to return to this one. Deonte Burton could pick up a few extra minutes if Nader can't go.
