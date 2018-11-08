Thunder's Abdel Nader: Recalled for Thursday's game
Nader has been recalled from the G-League for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
With Russell Westbrook (ankle) still sidelined, the Thunder will opt to have another player available. Nader has played six minutes in the NBA this season, recording one steal.
