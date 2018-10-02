Thunder's Abdel Nader: Ruled out for Wednesday
Nader (knee) will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against Detroit, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Nader wasn't a participant Tuesday in practice, so this doesn't come as a huge shock. His next chance to return will be Friday against the Timberwolves.
