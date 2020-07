Nader racked up 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one block in 13 minutes off the bench during Friday's 98-84 win over the Celtics.

Nader was having a career year when play got suspended in March, and he could play a role off the bench for the Thunder when play resumes later this month. The Iowa State product is averaging 6.0 points in 15.8 minutes per game this season.