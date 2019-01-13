Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores 15 points in 17 minutes
Nader produced 15 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 win over the Spurs.
Nader was phenomenal, enjoying a perfect night from the field for the second straight game. He finished with nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three boards, and one steal in 12 minutes during Thursday's matchup with the Spurs, and continues to step up with Alex Abrines (personal) sidelined for the last 10 contests, reaching double figures four times while making at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in six of those showings.
