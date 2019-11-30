Nader collected 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

Nader has combined to score 42 points (14-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) in 39 minutes across the last two contests, this after combining for 36 points through his first nine appearances this season. Moreover, he drained a career-high four treys in this one. This recent stretch of hot shooting is unsustainable, but Nader could be in the process of earning a more demanding and reliable role.