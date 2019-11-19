Thunder's Abdel Nader: Scores season-high eight points
Nader totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes Monday against Clippers.
Nader finally broke his season-long shooting slump by scoring a season-high eight points on five shots. The 25-year-old's struggled to find time on the court so far this year, though his workload seems to have ticked up recently. While he's appeared in just seven-of-13 contests and is averaging a mere 12.8 minutes per game on the year, Nader's seen 17.0 minutes on average in his last three outings, indicating that he's returning to favor with coach Billy Donovan.
