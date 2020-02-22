Nader logged 16 minutes off the bench and contributed seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound Friday in the Thunder's 113-101 win over the Nuggets.

Nader has logged double-digit minutes in three consecutive games and seems to have at least temporarily solidified himself as the top backup to starting power forward Danilo Gallinari. The third-year player should continue to have a regular spot in coach Billy Donovan's rotation at least until Darius Bazley (knee) is cleared to play, perhaps at some point in mid-to-late March.