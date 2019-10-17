Thunder's Abdel Nader: Starting Wednesday
Nader will get the start against Wednesday against Memphis, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
Nader will start in place of Haidou Diallo, who's out with an illness. Nader contributed four points, three rebounds and an assist in 13 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks
