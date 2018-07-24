Thunder's Abdel Nader: Traded to Thunder
Nader has been traded to the Thunder in exchange for Rodney Purvis, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Celtics had decided to part ways with Nader this past weekend, and have worked out a deal to send him to the Thunder. Nader averaged 10.9 minutes over 48 games last season in Boston.
